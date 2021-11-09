Jets Place WR Denzel Mims On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets have placed WR Denzel Mims on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Mims was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. However, the Jets opted to old on to the former second-round pick.

Mims, 24, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught seven passes for 129 yards receiving and no touchdowns.