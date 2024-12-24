Jets Placing LT Olu Fashanu On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The New York Jets are placing first-round LT Olu Fashanu on injured reserve, per Zack Rosenblatt.

He has plantar fasciitis that will end his season, per Rosenblatt.

The team confirmed the news and announced it promoted S Jarius Monroe to the active roster, added K Greg Joseph and DE Kamron Cline to the practice squad and cut TE Neal Johnson.

Fashanu, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned several honors last season, including consensus All-American selection, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

The Jets selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $20,076,301 contract that included an $11,420,946 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Fashanu appeared in 15 games for the Jets and made seven starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 62 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.