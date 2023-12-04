Jets Placing TE C.J. Uzomah On IR With Knee Injury

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that they’re placing veteran TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve with a knee injury.

This means that Uzomah will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Uzomah, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah made base salaries of $3,050,000 and $4,750,000 over the next two years of this deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal back in March to clear $3.6 million in cap space.

In 2023, Uzomah has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.