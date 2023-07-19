Jets Plan To Release WR Denzel Mims

Brian Costello reports that the Jets plan to release former second-round pick WR Denzel Mims if they are unable to find a trade partner.

Mims has been on the trade block for some time now and while it seemed like he could be moved coming out of the preseason, it now appears to be unlikely that New York can find a trade partner, having wanted a fourth-round pick in return for the young wide receiver.

Mims, 25, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 133 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

