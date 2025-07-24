Jets QB Justin Fields Injured Toe At Practice

Update:

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said QB Justin Fields injured a toe on his right foot. He added he doesn’t know how severe the injury is yet, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Glenn added, via Brian Costello, he wasn’t sure how the injury happened but thinks Fields might have been stepped on.

While Fields is still being evaluated, Kimberly Martin tweeted that the Jets believe their projected starting quarterback should be fine. Tom Pelissero reports X-rays were negative for a fracture and Fields is getting an MRI.

Connor Hughes reports Jets QB Justin Fields was carted off at practice on Thursday due to a leg injury.

Per Brian Costello, Fields pulled up during a play in team drills and had to have his leg checked out.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.