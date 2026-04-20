AFC Notes: Breece Hall, DeWayne Carter, Draft Visits, Bills, Jets

Bills

Bills DL DeWayne Carter made an appearance on the Centered on Buffalo podcast and said that his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon went well and he is ready to make his return in time for training camp.

“I’m eight months post-op now, so I feel strong,” Carter said. “I’ll be ready to go…I think with that 3-4 element that we have now it’s going to be interesting to see. Learn every spot and we’ll figure out where to go from there.”

Bills

Florida DE George Gumbs Jr. visited the Bills after the Patriots canceled a 30 visit with him and an opening in his schedule was created. (Mike Reiss)

visited the Bills after the Patriots canceled a 30 visit with him and an opening in his schedule was created. (Mike Reiss) Connecticut WR Skyler Bell has drawn extensive interest from the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)

has drawn extensive interest from the Bills. (Ryan Talbot) Syracuse P Jack Stonehouse attended the Bills’ local pro day and met with GM Brandon Beane, HC Joe Brady, and assistant GM Brian Gaine afterward. (Ryan Talbot)

Jets

Former Cowboys HC and Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson says that the Jets need to capitalize on most of their draft picks if they ever plan to change the face of their franchise during the Aaron Glenn era.

“If they use the picks wisely, this could give them a foundation for years to come. The key is not getting the picks, the key is picking the right players,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “A lot of coaches and GMs, they’re so conscious of their jobs. They have to win now. I didn’t look at it that way. I said, ‘We have to build this team for the future.'”

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah also commented on the team’s position, noting that the team may need to make a future move at quarterback, as Geno Smith doesn’t seem to be a long-term answer given his age.

“All these picks, there’s only one of them that matters: They have to get the quarterback right,” Jeremiah said. “They can draft a bunch of great players and build out this roster, but that’s the one pick they have to get right unless they can miraculously hit on one of these vets, and we’ll see what Geno does this year. That, to me, is going to be the thing that turns the whole thing around. But they are positioned to get this roster up and going.”

Rich Cimini reports that Jets RB Breece Hall is not in attendance today for the start of the voluntary offseason program. Given that he was franchise tagged, he is not under contract and hasn’t signed his tender.

is not in attendance today for the start of the voluntary offseason program. Given that he was franchise tagged, he is not under contract and hasn’t signed his tender. Cimini adds that the Jets executives have said they will resume their negotiations following the draft.

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton has met extensively with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)