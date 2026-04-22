AFC Notes: Josh Allen, David Bailey, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen will turn 30-years old on May 21 and recently announced the birth of his daughter. As he approaches the ninth year of his career, Allen said his will to win still hasn’t changed, and he wants to give a positive example to his newborn.

“That want to win will never change. The why I want to do it has,” Allen said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “So why I want to do it is to show my family, to show my daughter how hard you need to work in order to accomplish something so great. And as long as I play this game, that’s going to be my mindset.”

Allen said becoming a father definitely provided a change to his mindset, and he is focused on becoming the “best version of myself.”

“I think it definitely changes your mindset a little bit. I’m very excited,” Allen said. “And I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and personal life. It’s such a blessing.”

As for the departure of Sean McDermott and Joe Brady being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, Allen said Brady is bringing new energy to their locker room.

“Just wanted to make sure my presence is felt here, and trying to relay what Joe has in store for us. New message. New vibe. New guys. And it’s been a good change,” Allen said. “Still respecting the past and what’s been here for the last 10 years, not shying away from that. But also having his own twist to it.”

Jets

The Jets surprised some by canceling Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey‘s top-30 visit to the team’s facility. New York GM Darren Mougey said they already had a lot of good information on Bailey and wouldn’t look too far into their decision.

“In regard to David, we had good touch points with him at the combine, we went to his pro day, had a good dinner with him, and we were just kind of juggling our 30 [visits] and how to use them,” Mougey said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I wouldn’t look too much into a cancellation because there was other ones that we may have changed as well.”

As for having the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mougey said they have a large pool of players to choose from and are diving into all of the prospects possible.

“It’s a little different. It’s nice, right?” Mougey said. “We think we know what’s going to happen at one. We have these pool of players and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s dive in.’ We know we’re going to get one of these players. So it’s good, but it hasn’t changed the process of diving into each guy and stacking them.”

Regarding the available quarterbacks, Mougey said they gave prospects like Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Miami’s Carson Beck information and tested them the following day to see what they retained.

“Let’s see how much you can retain, let’s see how natural it is for you to talk football, let’s see if we connect in the room personality-wise,” Mougey said. “And we’ll go through that meeting in the room talking a lot of football, a little personal stuff, but a lot of their habits, just kind of really getting a feel for their football mind.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on the recent situation involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini: “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about about — with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. In order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me.” (Kyed)

on the recent situation involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini: “I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about about — with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players. Those have been positive and productive. In order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me.” (Kyed) Vrabel said that WR Kayshon Boutte told the team that he wouldn’t be in Foxborough at the start of the offseason workout program. (Daniels)