Jets Re-Sign C Connor McGovern

The New York Jets announced they have re-signed starting C Connor McGovern on Monday.

He had been manning the center spot for New York for the past three seasons but had a long wait in free agency this year.

With the draft at the end of the week, the Jets have now put themselves in a position where they don’t absolutely have to come out of the first two rounds with a center.

McGovern, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023.

In 2022, McGovern started all 17 games for the Jets and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 10 overall center out of 34 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 Free Agents list.