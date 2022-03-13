Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets have re-signed FB Nick Bawden to a one-year deal.

Bawden, 25, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.

The team then placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2021, Bawden appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught one pass for 20 yards and no touchdowns.