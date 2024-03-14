Jets Re-Sign OG Jake Hanson

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have re-signed OG Jake Hanson.

Hanson, 26, was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection from 2016 to 2019. The Packers used the No. 208 overall pick on Hanson in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Hanson finished his four-year, $3,449,697 contract that included a $154,697 signing bonus in 2023. Green Bay waived him with an injury destination and he later reverted to injured reserve.

The Jets signed Hanson to their practice squad in November of last season where he was elevated multiple times before signing to the active roster in December. Hanson was a non-tendered restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Hanson appeared in seven games for the Jets, making four starts for them.