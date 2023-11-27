Jets Re-Sign OL Chris Glaser To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced they have re-signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DB Trey Dean TE Zack Kuntz DE Marquiss Spencer LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball WR Malik Taylor RB Xazavian Valladay DB Kalon Barnes DB Tae Hayes WR Lance McCutcheon DE Jalyn Holmes G Rodger Saffold C Jake Hanson DT Perrion Winfrey DB Craig James DT Tanzel Smart OL Chris Glaser

Glaser, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets.

The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts last year and brought him back to the practice squad.

He was re-signed to a futures contract back in January but once again was released during roster cuts. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad and roster this season.

In 2023, Glaser has appeared in three games for the Jets with one start.