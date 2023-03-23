Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are re-signing RB Ty Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson has carved out a role as a kick returner and third-down back due to his speed.

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2019 out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Lions.

However, the Lions waived Johnson in the second year of that deal and he was claimed by the Jets. He finished out his rookie contract in New York.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and rushed 30 times for 160 yards (5.3 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 12 receptions on 24 targets for 88 yards.