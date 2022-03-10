Jets Re-Sign S Will Parks

The New York Jets have announced that they’ve re-signed veteran S Will Parks.

Parks will bring much-needed experience and depth to the Jets secondary.

Parks, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets last year.

In 2021, Parks appeared in four games for the Jets and Dolphins and recorded nine tackles including one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.