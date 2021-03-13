Jets Re-Sign WR Vyncint Smith

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed WR Vyncint Smith, who was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

According to Aaron Wilson, Smith is signing a one-year contract that includes incentive clauses and $70,000 guaranteed.

Smith, 24, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks.

In 2020, Smith appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught one pass for 13 yards receiving.