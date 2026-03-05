Jets Re-Signed Three Players For 2026

The New York Jets announced they have re-signed TE Jelani Woods to a contract and exercised the exclusive rights tenders for DT Jowon Briggs and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

Exclusive rights deals are for players with less than three years of accrued service and are for the minimum. They give the team exclusive negotiating rights.

Briggs, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts as a rookie.

He re-signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. Cleveland then traded him to the Jets for a seventh-round pick coming out of training camp.

In 2025, Briggs appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 38 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.