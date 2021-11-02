Jets Re-Signing DB Natrell Jamerson To Practice Squad

Doug Kyed reports the Jets are re-signing DB Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad.

Jamerson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Wisconsin back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Jamerson was waived again and claimed by the Packers later in the season. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Jamerson was waived in 2020 and bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad and active roster for a while. In 2021, he signed with the Saints during training camp but was cut again coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Jamerson to their practice squad last month, but waived him last week.

For his career, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defense.