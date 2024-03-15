Jets Re-Signing DL Solomon Thomas

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets are re-signing DL Solomon Thomas to a contract on Friday.

Thomas, 28, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

From there, Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets in 2022 before re-signing to another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defense.