Jets Re-Signing ERFA DT Isaiah Mack

The New York Jets re-signed exclusive-rights free agent Isaiah Mack on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens.

He was waived by the Ravens and subsequently claimed by the Jets back in January.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.