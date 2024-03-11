Jets Re-Signing K Greg Zuerlein To Two-Year, $8.4M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are re-signing veteran K Greg Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million contract.

Zuerlein, 36, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and just finished out the final year of his three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and was entering the final year of his deal when the team opted to let him go. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and re-signed with the team in 2023.

In 2023, Zuerlein appeared in 16 games for the Jets and converted 35 of 38 field goal attempts (92.1 percent) to go along with 15 of 16 extra-point tries.