Jets Re-Signing OL Conor McDermott To One-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are re-signing OL Conor McDermott to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 that included a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

In 2021, McDermott appeared in six games for the Jets and started three times.