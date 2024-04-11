Jets Re-Signing S Ashtyn Davis

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jets are re-signing S Ashtyn Davis to a contract extension on Thursday.

Davis, 26, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

He finished a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and eight pass defenses.