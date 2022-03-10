Jets Re-Signing S Lamarcus Joyner

The New York Jets are re-signing veteran S Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year deal, according to his agent.
Excited for my client Lamarcus Joyner agreeing to re-sign with @nyjets on a one year deal.#Jets #UnfinishedBusiness
— Sunny Shah (@SunnyTheAgent) March 11, 2022
Joyner was injured in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign and missed the remainder of the regular season while on injured reserve.
Joyner, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving the Rams’ franchise tag in 2018.
Joyner made a salary of $11,287,000 fully guaranteed for the 2018 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.
The Raiders then released him and he ended up signing with the Jets on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
In 2021, Joyner appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded just one tackle.
