Jets Rebut Interest In Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have no interest in trading for Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb.

Connor Hughes adds he wouldn’t expect the team to make a run at trading for Chubb despite a report linking them this morning.

He explains there’s a difference between calling to check on the price and engaging in negotiations, and the Jets are deep enough on the defensive line to where it doesn’t make sense to pay Denver’s significant asking price.

Chubb is also set to be a free agent this offseason and any team that trades for him would want at minimum assurances he’d sign an extension, if not a contract itself being part of the deal.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.

