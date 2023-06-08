Jets Release DB Will Parks

The New York Jets officially released DB Will Parks on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Parks, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

Philadelphia then waived Parks and was later claimed by the Broncos. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs and had stints with the 49ers and Dolphins before being claimed by the Jets.

Parks was on and off of the Jets’ roster last year before returning to the team on a one-year deal this past January.

In 2022, Parks appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 16 tackles.