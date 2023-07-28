Jets Release WR Diontae Spencer From IR

The New York Jets officially released WR Diontae Spencer from injured reserve with a settlement.

Spencer, 31, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent and he remained with the Broncos through the 2021 season. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad a couple of times in 2022 and returned to New York on a futures contract this past January.

The Jets placed him on injured reserve last month.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught one pass for negative three yards. He also returned 26 punts for 206 yards and 17 kicks for 291 yards.