Jets Releasing OL Dru Samia

Field Yates reports that the Jets released OL Dru Samia on Monday.

Samia, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract when the Vikings waived him with an injury settlement.

From there, Samia caught on with the Jets but did not appear in a game for them in 2022.

In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.