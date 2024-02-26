Jets Releasing OL Laken Tomlinson

The New York Jets are releasing OL Laken Tomlinson, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds the move will save the team $8.1 million in cap space.

Tomlinson, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets.