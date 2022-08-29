Jets Releasing QB Chris Streveler

The New York Jets are releasing QB Chris Streveler, according to Adam Schefter.

Streveler had a strong camp in New York this year, it’s likely that teams in need of depth at the quarterback position will give him a look.

Streveler, 26, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for the past two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in February, but waived him in May.

From there, the Jets signed Streveler to a one-year deal in July.

In 2021, Streveler appeared in two games for the Cardinals completing six of his nine attempts for 36 yards. He also carried the ball three times for a total of six yards.