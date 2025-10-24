Jets Reportedly Hesitant To Trade RB Breece Hall

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that sources close to the Jets have told him that they are hesitant to trade away RB Breece Hall due to their lack of depth at the position.

Pauline says that there is “plenty of interest” in Hall right now.

“If they trade Hall, who are they going to hand the ball to,” a source asked Pauline.

Braelon Allen is out with an MCL injury and isn’t expected back until December, assuming he even returns this season.

They have fifth-round RB Isaiah Davis available along with Kene Nwangwu right now so the running game could be an a real spot of trouble if they trade Hall.

Hall has also said recently that he wants to remain with the Jets.

“I’m here, I wanna be here. I wanna be a New York Jet,” Hall said when asked by the British media, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in five games for the Jets and rushed for 351 yards on 66 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 150 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hall and the Jets as the news is available.