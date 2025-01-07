Jets Request To Interview Saints Interim HC Darren Rizzi

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets have requested to interview Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi for their head coaching vacancy.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.

We will have more news on the Jets’ search for a new head coach as it becomes available.