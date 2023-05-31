Jets Restructure S Jordan Whitehead’s Contract To Save $5.3M In 2023

According to Over The Cap and confirmed by Rich Cimini, the Jets restructured S Jordan Whitehead‘s contract to create $5.3 million in 2023 cap savings.

New York converted $4.125 million of Whitehead’s base salary into a signing bonus and added four void years to the deal. His cap hit goes from $10.2 million to $4.9 million in 2023.

At one point this offseason, Whitehead had come up as a potential cap cut for the Jets, but this ensures he’ll finish out the last year of his contract in New York.

Whitehead, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

Whitehead was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Jets.

In 2022, Whitehead appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 89 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.