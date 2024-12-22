Jets Rule Out OT Olu Fashanu With Left Foot Injury

The Jets ruled out OT Olu Fashanu on Sunday due to a left foot injury. Fashanu was carted off the field in the second half and the team wasted little time in announcing he would miss the remainder of the game.

Fashanu, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned several honors last season, including a Consensus All-American selection, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten.

The Jets selected him with the No.11 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,076,301 contract that includes an $11,420,946 signing bonus and will carry a $3,650,236 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Fashanu has appeared in 15 games for the Jets and made seven starts at tackle.

We will have more news on Fashanu as it becomes available.