Jets S Chuck Clark Believed To Have Suffered Serious Knee Injury

According to Zack Rosenblatt, Jets’ new S Chuck Clark is believed to have suffered a serious knee injury.

Connor Hughes reports Clark is getting a second opinion on his knee, but it “doesn’t look great now.”

Clark, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

In 2022, Clark appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 101 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 safety out of 88 qualifying players.