Jets S Marcus Maye Likely Headed Toward Franchise Tag

Ian Rapoport says it appears that Jets S Marcus Maye is a strong candidate to be franchise-tagged by New York if they can’t come to a long-term deal.

Maye’s agent took to Twitter last night to express some frustration with the team about contract negotiations so far, responding to a tweet about how much cap space the Jets have.

…Yet refuse to take care of their best player, Captain, & team-voted MVP in his prime who had several All-Pro votes…and who played out his entire rookie deal and even changed positions on his contract year (after they got rid of last yrs All-Pro safety). ✌🏼 — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) March 3, 2021

The top of the market for safeties is between $14 and $15 million a year. The tag for Maye would cost the Jets $11.2 million in 2021.

Jets GM Joe Douglas restated today that they have a high opinion of Maye and want him to be on the team for the long-term. It appears like the tag may be in play to allow the two sides more time to negotiate and to prevent the Jets from losing Maye with no compensation.

Maye, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Maye appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 5 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We have Maye listed on our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.