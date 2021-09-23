Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden To Practice Squad, Place DE Ronnie Blair On PS Injured List

The New York Jets announced that they have signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad and placed DE Ronnie Blair on the practice squad injured list.

Bawden, 24, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.

The team then placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June.

In 2019, Bawden appeared in 10 games for the Lions and caught four passes for 17 yards.