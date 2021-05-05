Jets Sign Fifth-Round S Jamien Sherwood

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have signed fifth-round S Jamien Sherwood to his rookie contract.

Sherwood is the first rookie of the 2021 draft to sign his deal.

The Jets have nine more rookies still to sign, including:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Zach Wilson QB 1 Alijah Vera-Tucker G 2 Elijah Moore WR 4 Michael Carter RB 5 Jamien Sherwood S Signed 5 Michael Carter II S 5 Jason Pinnock CB 6 Hamsah Nasirildeen S 6 Brandin Echols CB 6 Jonathan Marshall DT

Sherwood, 21, started for one season at Auburn before foregoing his senior season of eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets.

Sherwood is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,834,862 that included a signing bonus of $354,862.

During his three-year college career, Sherwood recorded 141 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 12 pass defenses in 37 games.