Jets Sign First-Round DE Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets have signed first-round DE Jermaine Johnson to a four-year contract, according to Connor Hughes.

OFFICIAL: @ii_jermaine has signed his rookie deal!! ✈️ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 16, 2022

Johnson, 23, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders DE Maxx Crosby.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,087,423 contract that is fully-guaranteed, and also incudes a $6.7m signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his senior season at Florida State, Johnson recorded 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 12 games.