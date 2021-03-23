Jets Sign LB Del’Shawn Phillips

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a contract. 

Del'Shawn Phillips

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract last year.

The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve this past January. 

In 2020, Phillips was active for two games, but did not record a tackle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments