Jets Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi To PS, Release OL Ryan Swoboda

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad and released OL Ryan Swoboda from the unit.

Here’s the Jets updated practices squad:

DB Trey Dean LB Sam Eguavoen DB Craig James TE Zack Kuntz G Adam Pankey DB Nehemiah Shelton DE Marquiss Spencer DE Jalyn Holmes DB Tyreque Jones LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball G Jason Poe RB Xazavian Valladay WR Malik Taylor K Austin Seibert WR Irvin Charles OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Ogbuehi, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020 and brought him back again in 2021.

Seattle later released Ogbuehi and he went on to have brief stints with the Ravens, Titans, Texans and Jets before joining the Dolphins this summer. He was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Ogbuehi appeared in seven games for the Jets, making five starts for them.