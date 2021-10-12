Jets Sign OL Dru Samia To PS, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OL Dru Samia to their practice squad and released S Sheldrick Redwine from the unit.
Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:
- DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- LB Noah Dawkins
- FB Nick Bawden
- RB Austin Walter
- DB Natrell Jamerson
- S Jarrod Wilson
- OL Dru Samia
Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract when the Vikings waived him with an injury settlement last month.
In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!