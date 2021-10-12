Home Jets Jets Sign OL Dru Samia To PS, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OL Dru Samia to their practice squad and released S Sheldrick Redwine from the unit. 

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

  1. DE Ronald Blair (Injured)
  2. T Grant Hermanns
  3. DB Lamar Jackson
  4. QB Josh Johnson
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  7. DT Tanzel Smart
  8. WR Vyncint Smith
  9. TE Kenny Yeboah
  10. DE Jabari Zuniga
  11. C Ross Pierschbacher
  12. LB Noah Dawkins
  13. FB Nick Bawden
  14. RB Austin Walter
  15. DB Natrell Jamerson
  16. S Jarrod Wilson
  17. OL Dru Samia

Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract when the Vikings waived him with an injury settlement last month. 

In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.

