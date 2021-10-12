Jets Sign OL Dru Samia To PS, Release S Sheldrick Redwine

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve signed OL Dru Samia to their practice squad and released S Sheldrick Redwine from the unit.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

Samia, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.25 million contract when the Vikings waived him with an injury settlement last month.

In 2020, Samia appeared in 13 games for the Vikings, making four starts for them at guard.