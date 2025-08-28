Jets Sign OL Marquis Hayes To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Marquis Hayes to their practice squad.

Here’s the updated practice squad for the Jets:

S Dean Clark DB Jordan Clark QB Brady Cook WR Tyler Johnson OL Kohl Levao K Harrison Mevis DT Payton Page WR Jamaal Pritchett LB Jackson Sirmon WR Quentin Skinner LB Boog Smith WR Brandon Smith DL Eric Watts OL Leander Wiegand (International) OL Marquis Hayes

Hayes, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in 2024. He later joined the Packers before the Jets signed him to a contract this offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.