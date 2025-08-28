Jets Sign OL Marquis Hayes To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Marquis Hayes to their practice squad.
Here’s the updated practice squad for the Jets:
- S Dean Clark
- DB Jordan Clark
- QB Brady Cook
- WR Tyler Johnson
- OL Kohl Levao
- K Harrison Mevis
- DT Payton Page
- WR Jamaal Pritchett
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- WR Quentin Skinner
- LB Boog Smith
- WR Brandon Smith
- DL Eric Watts
- OL Leander Wiegand (International)
- OL Marquis Hayes
Hayes, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.
He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023.
Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in 2024. He later joined the Packers before the Jets signed him to a contract this offseason.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
