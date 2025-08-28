Jets Sign OL Marquis Hayes To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve signed OL Marquis Hayes to their practice squad. 

Jets Helmet

Here’s the updated practice squad for the Jets:

  1. S Dean Clark
  2. DB Jordan Clark
  3. QB Brady Cook
  4. WR Tyler Johnson
  5. OL Kohl Levao
  6. K Harrison Mevis
  7. DT Payton Page
  8. WR Jamaal Pritchett
  9. LB Jackson Sirmon
  10. WR Quentin Skinner
  11. LB Boog Smith
  12. WR Brandon Smith
  13. DL Eric Watts
  14. OL Leander Wiegand (International)
  15. OL Marquis Hayes

Hayes, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. 

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts in 2023. 

Arizona re-signed him to their practice squad last year and signed him to a futures deal back in 2024. He later joined the Packers before the Jets signed him to a contract this offseason. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

