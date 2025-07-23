Jets Sign OL Samuel Jackson

The New York Jets announced they have signed OL Samuel Jackson to the roster.

The team also activated LB Aaron Smith from the non-football injury list.

Jackson was among a handful of offensive linemen who tried out for the Jets this week.

Jackson, 26, was a multi-year starter at UCF who spent six seasons in college. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

He spent this past spring with the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL.

During his six-year college career at UCF, Jackson made 45 starts.