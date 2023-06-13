Jets Sign S Adrian Amos To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $4M

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets are signing veteran S Adrian Amos to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Amos, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He most recently worked out for the Ravens, his hometown team.

In 2022, Amos appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 99 tackles, one sack, an interception, and five pass defenses.

