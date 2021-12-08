Jets Sign S Elijah Benton To Practice Squad

The Jets announced on Wednesday they have signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DL Ronald Blair T Grant Hermanns DB Lamar Jackson QB Josh Johnson WR D.J. Montgomery LB Hamilcar Rashed RB Austin Walter DT Tanzel Smart WR Vyncint Smith DE Jabari Zuniga C Ross Pierschbacher G Dru Samia LB LaRoy Reynolds LB Noah Dawkins (Injured) TE Daniel Brown K Matt Ammendola WR Tarik Black S Elijah Benton

Benton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Liberty in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland waived Benton coming out of training camp. He was re-signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers. The Browns brought him back on a futures deal for 2021.

Cleveland waived Benton coming out of the preseason this year. He had a short stint on the Patriots practice squad.

During his college career at Liberty, Benton recorded 161 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions and nine passes defended over the course of two seasons and 23 games.