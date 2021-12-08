Jets Sign S Elijah Benton To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jets announced on Wednesday they have signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad. 

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Ronald Blair
  2. T Grant Hermanns
  3. DB Lamar Jackson
  4. QB Josh Johnson
  5. WR D.J. Montgomery
  6. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  7. RB Austin Walter
  8. DT Tanzel Smart
  9. WR Vyncint Smith
  10. DE Jabari Zuniga
  11. C Ross Pierschbacher
  12. G Dru Samia
  13. LB LaRoy Reynolds  
  14. LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
  15. TE Daniel Brown
  16. K Matt Ammendola
  17. WR Tarik Black
  18. S Elijah Benton

Benton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Liberty in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland waived Benton coming out of training camp. He was re-signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers. The Browns brought him back on a futures deal for 2021. 

Cleveland waived Benton coming out of the preseason this year. He had a short stint on the Patriots practice squad. 

During his college career at Liberty, Benton recorded 161 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions and nine passes defended over the course of two seasons and 23 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply