Jets Sign S Elijah Benton To Practice Squad

The Jets announced on Wednesday they have signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
We've signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2021
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Ronald Blair
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- RB Austin Walter
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- G Dru Samia
- LB LaRoy Reynolds
- LB Noah Dawkins (Injured)
- TE Daniel Brown
- K Matt Ammendola
- WR Tarik Black
- S Elijah Benton
Benton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Liberty in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns.
However, Cleveland waived Benton coming out of training camp. He was re-signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers. The Browns brought him back on a futures deal for 2021.
Cleveland waived Benton coming out of the preseason this year. He had a short stint on the Patriots practice squad.
During his college career at Liberty, Benton recorded 161 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two interceptions and nine passes defended over the course of two seasons and 23 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!