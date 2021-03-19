Jets Sign TE Tyler Kroft

The New York Jets have signed veteran TE Tyler Kroft to a contract on Friday, according to his agent.

Excited for @Kroft86 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @nyjets — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 19, 2021

Kroft, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019.

In 2020, Kroft appeared in 10 games for the Bills and caught 12 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns.