Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To Futures Contract

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR Diontae Spencer to a futures contract.

We've signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to reserve/future contract. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 31, 2023

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The list of players signed to futures deals by the Jets now includes:

OL Chris Glaser DB Craig James DB Jimmy Moreland DL Marquiss Spencer QB Chris Streveler LB Chazz Surratt WR Malik Taylor WR Diontae Spencer

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent and he remained with the Broncos through the 2021 season. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad a couple of times in 2022.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught one pass for negative three yards. He also returned 26 punts for 206 yards and 17 kicks for 291 yards.