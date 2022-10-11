Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR/KR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad and released OL Grant Hermanns in a corresponding move.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler WR Tarik Black WR Irvin Charles TE Kenny Yeboah DL Bradlee Anae DL Jonathan Marshall DL Tanzel Smart LB Hamsah Nasirildeen S Craig James LB Chazz Surratt RB Zonovan Knight OT Eric Smith DB Jimmy Moreland G Adam Pankey OT Mike Remmers WR Diontae Spencer

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months.

After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver re-signed him as an exclusive rights-free agent and he remained with the Broncos through the 2021 season. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad a couple times in 2022.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught one pass for negative three yards. He also returned 26 punts for 206 yards and 17 kicks for 291 yards.