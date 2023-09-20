Jets Sign WR Irv Charles To PS, Release DL Tanzel Smart

The New York Jets announced they have re-signed WR Irv Charles to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Jets cut DT Tanzel Smart.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DB Trey Dean LB Sam Eguavoen DB Craig James TE Zack Kuntz G Adam Pankey DB Nehemiah Shelton DE Marquiss Spencer DE Jalyn Holmes DB Tyreque Jones LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball G Jason Poe T Ryan Swoboda RB Xazavian Valladay WR Malik Taylor K Austin Seibert WR Irv Charles

Smart, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tulane back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.56 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Rams waived him in May.

Smart had stints with the Bills and Browns before landing on the Jet’s practice squad. He worked his way up to the active roster but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2021 and returned to the practice squad, where he spent the season.

The Jets brought Smart back on futures deals in 2022 and 2023, re-signing him to the practice squad after final roster cuts each year.

In 2022, Smart appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.