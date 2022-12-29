Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor To PS, Release LB Kai Nacua

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR Malik Taylor to the practice squad and released LB Kai Nacua in a corresponding move.
Practice squad transaction: We've signed WR Malik Taylor and released LB Kai Nacua.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 29, 2022
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Chris Streveler
- WR Irvin Charles
- DL Bradlee Anae
- DL Tanzel Smart
- LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
- S Craig James
- LB Chazz Surratt
- DB Jimmy Moreland
- G Adam Pankey
- DB Jared Mayden
- LB Marcell Harris (Injured)
- RB Jonathan Ward
- G Chris Glaser
- WR Diontae Spencer
- OT Sam Schlueter
- T Eric Smith
- WR Malik Taylor
Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.
Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.
In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!