Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor To PS, Release LB Kai Nacua

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR Malik Taylor to the practice squad and released LB Kai Nacua in a corresponding move. 

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. QB Chris Streveler
  2. WR Irvin Charles
  3. DL Bradlee Anae
  4. DL Tanzel Smart
  5. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
  6. S Craig James
  7. LB Chazz Surratt
  8. DB Jimmy Moreland
  9. G Adam Pankey
  10. DB Jared Mayden
  11. LB Marcell Harris (Injured)
  12. RB Jonathan Ward
  13. G Chris Glaser
  14. WR Diontae Spencer
  15. OT Sam Schlueter
  16. T Eric Smith
  17. WR Malik Taylor

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after. 

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022. 

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns. 

