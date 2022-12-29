Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor To PS, Release LB Kai Nacua

The New York Jets announced they have signed WR Malik Taylor to the practice squad and released LB Kai Nacua in a corresponding move.

Practice squad transaction: We've signed WR Malik Taylor and released LB Kai Nacua. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 29, 2022

New York’s practice squad now includes:

QB Chris Streveler WR Irvin Charles DL Bradlee Anae DL Tanzel Smart LB Hamsah Nasirildeen S Craig James LB Chazz Surratt DB Jimmy Moreland G Adam Pankey DB Jared Mayden LB Marcell Harris (Injured) RB Jonathan Ward G Chris Glaser WR Diontae Spencer OT Sam Schlueter T Eric Smith WR Malik Taylor

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.