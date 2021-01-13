Jets Sign WR Manasseh Bailey To Futures Deal

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Jets:

TE Connor Davis LB Noah Dawkins K Sam Ficken RB Pete Guerriero DB Zane Lewis WR Josh Malone WR D.J. Montgomery WR Jaleel Scott QB Mike White DE John Daka WR Manasseh Bailey

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bailey, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Morgan State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Chargers later signed Bailey to their practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Morgan State, Bailey caught 117 passes for 2,079 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns over the course of 43 games.